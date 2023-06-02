Bookia, the largest online restaurant booking platform in Malta and Gozo, has partnered with restaurantsmalta.com, the publishers of Malta’s popular ‘The Definitive(ly) Good Guide to Restaurants in Malta & Gozo’. Through this partnership, the restaurantsmalta.com website will now feature a booking widget, allowing customers to reserve a table directly from selected restaurants’ listings.

Diners can access the top 150 rated restaurants.

Instant, hassle-free reservations

Through the Bookia widget now available on restaurantsmalta.com, diners are able to book a table directly from the website, for select restaurants, without having to make a call, wait for confirmation, or switch between apps. Bookings are affected in real time, with diners receiving instant confirmation via e-mail and SMS.

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with restaurantsmalta.com. As Malta’s fastest growing restaurant reservation app, it is fitting to be partnering up with Malta’s oldest and most established entity within the restaurant space,” said Jonathan Azzopardi Frantz, CEO of Bookia.

Through the restaurantsmalta.com website, diners can access the top 150 rated restaurants, as determined in their survey held in September each year. Each restaurant listing includes a description, location map, and the ratings as submitted by diners. Now through this partnership, any of these restaurants that are also listed on Bookia, have a “Book Now” button added to their page listing on restaurantsmalta.com, for diners to make an instant reservation. This helps improve the restaurant’s visibility, reach and ultimately increases its sales.

To-date there are over 40 restaurants on restaurantsmalta.com offering the “Book Now” button functionality. By making an online reservation using the Bookia widget, diners can also enjoy on-the-day automatic reminders and cancellations free of charge.

“The Definitive(ly) Good Guide are delighted to be partnering with Bookia. This collaboration further demonstrates our commitment to continually improving the user experience on our platform by adapting to the latest digital trends.”

About Bookia

Bookia works with over 300 restaurants across Malta and Gozo. It offers diners an easy solution for discovering restaurants and making reservations, through the Bookia app, downloadable on iOS or Android. Real time reservations are made possible via Bookia’s integration with Tableo’s real-time booking algorithm. Tableo is a restaurant management platform used by thousands of restaurateurs both locally and internationally.

About restaurantsmalta.com

The Definitive(ly) Good Guide to Restaurants has been Malta’s best-selling, most objective, survey-based restaurant guide for 23 years. Each year the top 150 restaurants are included in the guide and on restaurantsmalta.com for free thus maintaining their status as the foremost publication for lovers of good food, guiding eaters out to make the right choice from the best establishments.