On April 17, a dog breeder was mauled by his own animals in an attack that took place less than three years after his 95-year-old grandmother was killed by two of his pitbulls.

Many have questioned how André Galea was allowed to continue keeping animals while standing accused of involuntary homicide and having been reported numerous times to Animal Welfare services.

A probe by Times of Malta shows, however, that despite the public outrage caused by the attack in 2020, no law existed at the time – or since – to prevent a person from keeping animals purely on the basis of their dog attacking someone.

At the time of the fatal attack on Galea’s grandmother, no law even existed to give authorities the power to ban someone found guilty of animal cruelty. This law was introduced in 2021.

Prior to this, the only punishments available to courts were fines ranging from €2,000 to €65,000 and a prison sentence of up to three years.

While Galea was investigated for neglect following two inspections to his Msida home in 2018, the fact the investigation began before the law changed meant any penalty could not apply to him.

Last May, Galea was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing related to the 2018 investigation.

In March, a law was introduced allowing the court to temporarily ban a person from keeping animals while a case of neglect or abuse is ongoing. Since Animal Welfare officers removed eight dogs from his property last week, no case of animal cruelty has been opened against Galea.

On Wednesday, Animal Rights Parliamentary Secretary Alicia Bugeja said that one of the dogs seized from Galea’s home was being reunited with its original owner who claims the animal had escaped from his farm two months ago.

In a video posted to social media by Bugeja Said, the American Pitbull showed evidence of dermatitis, a condition caused by fleas, infections or stress.

Galea has not spoken to the press since the latest incident.

Previous incidents

In September 2020, Galea's grandmother, Inez Galea was killed by two pitbulls in an attack that shocked the country. Both dogs showed evidence of scarring, which one vet later said “generally came from dog fights”.

In the weeks that followed, details surfaced of reports of neglect dating back two years before the fatal attack.

According to court reports, those living nearby had voiced concerns for two dogs being kept at the property, complaining of a stench drifting from the property’s backyard and of sewage flowing onto the pavement.

Animal Welfare officers visited the property twice in 2018, first in June and then in August. While the first inspection concluded that the yard of the Msida townhouse was large enough for the fox terrier found at the property, the second raised concerns about the plight of two pitbulls. The animals appeared to be confined in the back yard with only a plastic kennel for shelter.

Although they were provided with food and water, the yard was littered with animal faeces, photographs from the inspection showed.

A vet later testified that the animals risked dehydration and heat stroke because of a lack of proper ventilation and having no shading to protect them from the midsummer sun. In last May’s judgment, however, the court said “it could not be said that every dog outside in a yard in summer is mistreated”.

Court reports from the time note that no civilian witnesses were called to testify, denying the court the opportunity to hear from those familiar with the condition of the animals on a daily basis.

The magistrate presiding over the case said there was no evidence the dogs were “sick, whining, skinny, uncomfortable or in pain,” in terms of law, and found Galea innocent of all charges.

Continued ownership

In the aftermath of April’s mauling, sources familiar with the area said Galea had continued to keep animals at his Msida townhouse since his grandmother’s death.

He had constructed concrete pens on the roof to house dogs, they said, adding that other animals, including birds and rabbits were also being kept at the property.

Multiple sources told Times of Malta they heard dogs barking “all the time” and were concerned for the wellbeing of the animals kept there.

While the law says that owners should prevent animals from “giving annoyance to the neighbourhood by howling or whimpering or otherwise,” there is no mention of bans following such incidents.

This law is governed by the police and not subject to the remit of the Animal Welfare Directorate.

On April 4, Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina said she often feels “powerless” in her role, blaming a lack of resources and inadequate enforcement for “more animal suffering and hardships”.

The position of commissioner is an advisory role within government. Responsibility for inspections and enforcement rests with the Animal Welfare Directorate.