The Malta Catenian Association's Valletta Circle has donated €3,000 in food vouchers to Naxxar Archpriest David Gauci for the benefit of needy parishioners.

The funds were collected from among Valletta Circle members and their spouses, fundraising events and sponsors, including Pama Supermarkets.

The president of Valletta Circle, Mario J. Attard made the presentation in the presence of various Circle council members and Kevin Azzopardi from Pama.

Fr Gauci thanked the Catenians for this generous donation and promised that all the food vouchers would go to the most needy.

Valletta Circle has donated funds for a number of years to various local charitable organisations.