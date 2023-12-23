A crib built by Anthony Caruana, of Għajnsielem, has been placed on the altar dedicated to St Francis at St Anthony church in Għajnsielem.

On the occasion of the 800th anniversary of the Nativity scene of Greccio, the Holy See is granting a plenary indulgence to all the faithful who, from December 8 (the solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary) to February 2 (feast of the presentation in the temple of Our Lord Jesus Christ) will visit a Nativity scene in a church run by Franciscan friars all over the world.

Caruana, who is a member of the Għaqda Ħbieb tal-Presepju Għawdex-Malta (Friends of the Crib Gozo-Malta), has been constructing cribs for his family as well as participating in the Gozo ministry traditional crib shows and the society’s exhibition for over 50 years.

Meanwhile, the Franciscan Friars of Għajnsielem continue with the nine-day novena leading up to Christmas. The liturgical service includes the recital of the rosary, evening prayers, the celebration of mass with homily by Franciscan students studying for the priesthood and Eucharistic Benediction.

Today, Saturday, and tomorrow, Sunday, priests will be available for confession at 4pm. Christmas Eve mass will be celebrated at 6pm, while Christmas carols will be held at 11pm. The traditional Christmas sermon by three children will be held at 11.45pm, followed by concelebrated Midnight Mass led by Fr Guardian Marcello Ghirlando.

On Monday, Christmas Day, mass will be celebrated at 6, 7, 8.30 and 11am and 5.30pm.