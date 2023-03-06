The annual church modelling exhibition has returned to Valletta after a two-year lull due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exhibition is being held at the Valletta local council premises in Pjazza Regina.

In 1986, three church model enthusiasts, Raphael Micallef, Tony Terribile and Paul Piscopo, met in Floriana to discuss how they could revive the folkloristic hobby associated with church modelling. An appeal in the local newspapers was positively received by other enthusiasts and a society, the Għaqda Dilettanti Mudelli ta’ Knejjes, was formed.

This hobby knows its origin at the time of the arrival of the Knights of St John in 1536. The religious order not only instilled a love for religion but also a love for all that is sacred.

Noble people used to build a small chapel annexed to their palazzo, especially in Valletta and Mdina. However, since many homes were not big enough to house a chapel, a portable altar was invented.

Most of the Maltese lived in extreme poverty and space was very limited, thus a small altar or a small shelf was considered a suitable substitute for a portable altar. The shelf, commonly referred to as L-ixkaffa tal-Madonna, was where families gathered and recited their daily prayers.

Up to 70 years ago, almost all families had some kind of a church model which were generally decorated with damask, candles, flowers and chandeliers. Up to World War II, the inhabitants of Valletta and Cottonera were among the most eager participants in this folkloristic tradition.

Some of the exhibits on display at the church modelling exhibition being held in Valletta.

Nowadays, almost 300 members form part of the Għaqda Dilettanti Mudelli ta’ Knejjes which operates from its premises in Valletta. The society organises various activities with the aim of promoting this hobby.

During monthly meetings, professional tradesmen lecture members in various fields such as gilding, clay modelling and artificial flower arranging, known as ganutell. The society also organises video forums featuring feasts and artistic heritage.

The exhibition is open at the Valletta local council premises in Pjazza Regina, Valletta, until Sunday, March 12, between 9.30am and 12.30pm and from 4.30pm until 7.30pm.