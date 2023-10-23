The Gozo Business Chamber, in collaboration with Bank of Valletta, the Foundation Centesimus Annus Pro Pontifice and the Gozo Diocese, is organising the third Ethics in Business conference with the theme ‘Putting Corporate Social Responsibility into Practice’, at the Sacred Heart Major Seminary hall in Victoria, on Friday, October 27, between 4 and 5.30pm.

While the conference will seek to address the mutually important relationship between businesses and NGOs, it will also discuss what should motivate actions under corporate social responsibility (CSR), and how these actions can be structured in such a way as to have a positive impact on both businesses and NGOs.

The keynote speaker will be Marisa Xuereb, former president of the Malta Chamber of Commerce and Industry. A discussion panel will also be held with the participation of Gordon Cordina, Godfrey Swain and Paul Curmi.

The conference will be moderated by Fiorella Pace.

One may register by sending an e-mail on info@gozobusinesschamber.org or by calling the chamber on 2155 0305. One may also register online by visiting the events section on www.gozobusinesschamber.org. Entrance is free.