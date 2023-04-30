On April 21, Domain Academy, a leading private educational institution licensed by the MFHEA, held a momentous graduation ceremony at the Hilton Hotel. The event was a culmination of years of hard work and dedication by the graduates and a celebration of Domain Academy – which, with over 28 years of history, is strongly committed to providing lifelong learning alternative study options to students.

Attended by 195 graduates, from 12 different nationalities, the graduation ceremony was testament to the diverse and inclusive community fostered by Domain Academy, where students from various backgrounds come together to pursue their education.

One of the highlights of the ceremony was the conferral of the prestigious MBA Global degree from the University of Derby, a renowned UK-based university. Gail Thrippleton, a representative of the University of Derby, was present to congratulate and award the graduates for their outstanding achievements.

Domain Academy also takes pride in offering its own home-grown qualifications, such as the Undergraduate Diploma in Business Studies. These qualifications are designed to meet the needs of the local and international job markets, providing students with practical skills and knowledge that are relevant and applicable in today's competitive business world. Domain Academy offers a wide range of qualifications at different MQF levels primarily in the fields of Business and Management, IT, Tourism & Hospitality, Human Resources, and Health. This diverse range of programmes ensures that students have access to a wide array of options to pursue their areas of interest and career aspirations.

The Academy's focus on lifelong learning, diverse range of qualifications, and collaboration with renowned international institutions like the Pearson and the University of Derby, has positioned it as a leading educational institution in Malta.

For more information about Domain Academy and its programmes, visit their website. As the Academy continues to pave the way for academic excellence and innovation in the field of higher education, the graduation ceremony serves as a proud moment for the graduates, faculty, and the entire Domain Academy community.

