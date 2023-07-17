Updated 9.02am with reaction below.

A young worker has died, four days after falling at a construction site near Rabat.

The death of Mohammed Kasem Hashem Alkhateeb, 26, was announced by his friends on Facebook, coincidentally on the day that a vigil will be held in Valletta in memory of another construction site accident victim, Jean Paul Sofia.

Sofia's mother is calling for a public inquiry to prevent further repeats of her son's tragedy.

The police had reported that the latest accident happened on Thursday afternoon in Triq Alessandro Curmi, Rabat.

The 26-year-old victim, a Syrian national who lived in Cospicua, suffered injuries when he fell from a height of around one-storey while working.

He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition and succumbed in the early hours of Monday.

His was one of two construction site accidents, which left workers fighting for their life last week.

On Friday morning, a 47-year-old Moroccan man who lives in San Ġwann, fell from a height of around one storey while working in another construction accident in Triq Inguanez, Rabat, just around 700 metres away from the first accident.

'Horrendous situations being brought about by greed'

In a reaction to the latest death, Andrew Azzopardi, dean of the Faculty of Social Wellbeing said in a statement that policymakers and politicians need to act honourably and expediently against these horrendous situations being brought about by greed.

"The relentless abuse, injuries and deaths, especially in the construction industry (but not only), require that all the available legal and procedural tools and structures in this country are mobilised to ensure and guarantee the protection of workers," he wrote.

"Monday's vigil, which is being organised by the inspirational Isabelle Bonnici, mother of Jean Paul Sofia, is an opportunity to create a common voice against these horrendous situations being brought about by greed. After this moment of reflection policy makers and politicians need to act honourably and expediently."

The statement was also signed by the faculty's deputy deans and heads of department.