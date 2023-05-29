One of the most beautiful and yet overlooked gates of Cospicua is to be revamped, along with its adjoining bastion walls.

The baroque St Helen Gate was built in 1736 and was the main entrance to the Santa Margherita Lines. Commissioned by Grand Master Antonio Manoel de Vilhena it was designed by Charles François de Mondion.

The Culture Ministry said the works already underway on the restoration of St Helen’s curtain wall and gate will cost some €1m. The project is being handled by the Restoration and Preservation Department and also includes works on the bastion wall between St John Almonier bastion and St Helen’s bastion.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici visited the site on Monday and said that over 275 metres of fortification as well as the gate were being restored, showing the ministry's, commitment to safeguarding this invaluable part of Malta's heritage.”

The minister was accompanied by Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government Alison Zerafa Civelli and officials from Cospicua local council.

Architect Stephen Pulis said works include cleaning of flaking stonework, preservation of patina wherever possible, removal of cementitious renders, consolidation and pointing of joints. There are areas where the stonework has deteriorated and will have to be replaced to stop further damage.

Sections of the upper parts of the fortifications were damaged during World War II and these will be reconstructed. Fissured rock sections in one of the rock-cut counterscarp walls in the ditch are being stabilised with rock-bolting techniques.

Restoration works on the gate were also carried out in 1999 and 2004, revealing the pit for the gate's original drawbridge. The pit was filled in during the early British period when the old bridge built by the Knights of the Order of St John was dismantled.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici is briefed on the restoration works in Cospicua by architect Stephen Pulis.