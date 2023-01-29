CSB Group has kickstarted the year with another edition of its Company Updates event, where it gathers all its team members to provide an overview on the group’s results in the past year and the ambitious plans for the year ahead.

Held at the Malta Chamber of Commerce, the event featured presentations from directors and senior managers, conferment of staff awards and refreshments, giving everyone the opportunity to catch up outside of a normal work day.

In his speech, group CEO Michael J. Zammit, acknowledged the efforts of the team members of CSB Group and its associated brands, namely Regus Malta, VC (VacancyCentre) and Malta Sotheby’s International Realty, for their dedication and contributions to making 2022 a record year.

He announced plans for further growth aimed at elevating the group’s 360° approach, a unique value proposition that makes its services highly sought after, both in Malta and abroad. He also encouraged everyone to dream big and to not be afraid of change.

Jean Claude Cardona, CSB Group operations and finance director, also extended his thanks to the team, stating that he is proud of the results achieved, which he described as being a testament of excellent teamwork.

To conclude the event, CSB Group recognised and honoured its top employees by presenting them with the Rising Star, Shining Star and Supporting Star Awards for their exceptional performance.

The Rising Star Awards were awarded to Jan Killips Wright, regulated industries and compliance adviser, Michela Pace, investment migration officer, and Thereseanne Sammut, marketing officer. The Shining Star Awards were awarded to Kyle Scerri, manager – gaming and fintech, Stephanie Portelli, senior corporate executive and projects coordinator, and Krista Mallia, payroll team leader. Moreover, Erika Brincat, front office administrator, Patricia Deguara, team leader – finance, and John Tabone, dispatch rider and company messenger, received a Supporting Star Award.

Additionally, those employees who have been with the group for 15 and five years were acknowledged and awarded with the Long Service Awards, in recognition of their dedication and commitment to the company. These were Anne Marie Caruana, finance manager, Keith Kerr, IT & new projects manager, Michael Parlato Trigona, head of compliance, and Suzanne Magri, finance assistant.

CSB Group’s 2023 Company Updates event was well received by all attendees. The group places great importance on keeping all of its team members informed about the company’s performance and future plans, as it recognises that the success of the group is the result of the collective efforts and contributions of the entire team. By keeping everyone informed, the group is able to maintain a sense of unity and shared purpose, and continues to strive for growth and success.

For more information, visitcsbgroup.com.