The Occupational Health and Safety Authority on Tuesday said pictures and clips of alleged dangerous work practices should be reported and not shared on social media platforms.

The OHSA was reacting to videos shared on social media showing two workers in a cage with a failed hoisting system. It said the videos gave no indication of the locality and when it was taken although it was clear the incident was not recent.

It did not specify when the incident happened.

The fact the videos were uploaded on social media without informing the OHSA meant workers had been left in danger and officers could not intervene or investigate.

One of the videos that had been doing the rounds of social media.

Still, the OHSA reminded workmen that when they were engaged for perilous work involving heights, a mobile elevated working platform should ideally be used.

If this was not possible, the hoisting system should be designed and manufactured to take the weight of the cage, the workers and their tools. It also had to be certified by a competent person.

Moreover, a safety harness should be worn and this should be connected to a secure anchor point that is separate from the system.

Risks, including means of evacuation, communication and use of a harness, had to be evaluated by competent persons, it insisted.

The authority said anyone observing dangerous work should immediately file a report on 2124 7677 during office hours, on 9949 6786 after office hours, or on e-mail: ohsa@gov.mt .