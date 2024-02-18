Defi Orageux, Caucasien, and Mac Smily won Sunday’s major events at the Marsa Racetrack.

These were three semi-finals from the Assikura Championship for class Gold trotters on a short distance of 2,140m. These races formed part of the fifth meeting of the year consisting of ten races all for trotters.

From the three class Gold semi-finals, twelve horses made it to the final stage. In the first semifinal, the early leader, Fairplay Du Vivier (Ludvic Ghigo), was outsmarted by Defi Orageux (Rodney Gatt) midway through the final straight.

Classic d’Urzy (Noel Baldacchino) and Elorn (Charles Camilleri) ended respectively in third and fourth place.

