ARMS Depiro have officially announced the signing of new US import player Kelly Koshuta ahead of the March window.
The former James Madison University forward joins coach Ruben Baldacchino’s side at a crucial moment of the season, with Hannah Johnson still recovering from injury and the playoffs right around the corner.
