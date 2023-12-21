eCabs and its sister company Fastdrop have announced a logistical partnership with L-Istrina, the annual 12-hour telethon dedicated to raising vital funds for the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

Building on a longstanding commitment to the charitable cause, eCabs said it will this year provide 20 vehicles and 20 professional chauffeurs from noon until the annual telethon closes at midnight.

The cars will carry L-Istrina personnel tasked with collecting pledges of financial donations from businesses and individuals all across the island.

Several of the vehicles being used form part of the Fastdrop fleet - eCabs’ sister company specialised in delivery.

A dedicated team of eCabs logistics experts will also embed with the state IT agency MITA to coordinate routes.

eCabs Malta Chief Executive Officer Andrew Bezzina said that while eCabs has been a long standing supporter of L-Istrina, the company now considers itself an active partner in the event.

“eCabs is a Maltese company, set up to serve the Maltese community. That is why we are thrilled to support L-Istrina every year - a national effort which touches the lives of so many,” Bezzina said.

Fastdrop Chief Executive Officer Greta Borg said the company was pleased to be supporting L Istrina, as well as providing logistical support for several other charitable initiatives, including migrant respite organisation MOAS, and Fondazzjoni Sebħ which works with women survivors of violence.

Fastdrop is a last-mile parcel delivery service and forms part of the eCabs group of companies.

Beyond the 12-hour telethon on Boxing Day, eCabs and Fastdrop will also be extending their support for L-Istrina throughout the week, providing logistical assistance in the collection of funds pledged during and after the event.

John Huber, Chairman of the Administrative Board of The Malta Community Chest Fund which organises L-Istrina thanked eCabs and Fastdrop for their commitment.

“It is thanks to the collective efforts of companies like eCabs and FastDrop that we hope to make this year’s edition of L-Istrina another success and I encourage everyone to contribute whatever they can to this initiative,” he said.