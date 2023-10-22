Early in the 19th century, the Protestant hierarchy saw in the Maltese language a linguistic medium through which to learn Arabic in order to spread Protestant beliefs. Thus, Malta became an important centre for the printing and production of books by Protestant missionary societies.

Books, including those of a religious nature, began to be translated into Arabic and distributed throughout northern Africa, in particular Egypt and the Middle East. Within this scenario, one cannot but envisage the build-up of vociferous reactions by the clergy, who perceived a gradual Anglicanisation of Malta.

It was within this context that priests began to participate more in Maltese 19th-century politics. Unlike the Knights’ period, their political opponent was now clearly situated on the other extreme of the political spectrum. This made it possible for the local clergy to mount concerted resistance against the new rulers, who expressed anti-Catholic sentiments.

The local reaction to the spread of Protestantism was threefold. It was first of all manifested through direct resistance, including sermons against Protestant beliefs. Secondly, political pressure was exerted on the governor to forbid distribution of Protestant literature in Malta. Thirdly, through erudition and scholarship, having priests improving their theological and philosophical knowledge to be better prepared to counter-argument Protestant teaching.

The latter required well-equipped libraries stocked with ‘Protestant’ books. The library of the Oratorian convent in Senglea was one such institution equipped to meet this new challenge.

The reason for the presence in Senglea of what may today appear as an open-minded clergy is in part due to this library that had a unique collection of books. A number of bishops, including Bishop Vincenzo Labini, reserved praise for this library, describing it as well-furnished with books.

The library had two rooms: the first hosted the general library, with a collection of over 2,000 volumes, and the second room, reached through the main library, contained volumes listed on the Church Index of Prohibited Books. In fact, the Oratorian priests had been granted special permission to own copies of books then placed on the index.

There were three categories of books on the index available in the library, amounting to around 215 titles. The first type was of a religious nature, primarily books of Protestant or Anglican derivation.

The second category were the political and philosophical books, subdivided into three categories: those based on principles of the Enlightenment, which usually made reference to French philosophy, books about scientific principles with which the Church’s teaching disagreed, and books of a contemporary political nature, usually associated with anticlericalism espoused with a republican ideology.

One must remember that, particulary in the 19th century, republicanism was considered to be anti-Christian, as the Church hierarchy in Europe tended to support the monarchies. Therefore, republicans were automatically considered enemies not only of kings but also of the Catholic Church.

Finally, the third category of books placed there implied some kind of immorality. These were books, mostly of Italian translations, that could arouse sexual or ‘immoral’ desires.

In 1662, Senglea-born Don Simone Schembri, together with his companions, obtained permission from Bishop Miguel Juan Balaguer to set up an Oratorian community in his hometown according to the norms of St Philip Neri’s institute. Through a decree, the bishop handed over to the community the church of Our Lady of Porto Salvo and an adjacent house. The Oratorians promised to enlarge the church and to give the house the character of a convent.

The said church was situated at the far end of Senglea, in the heart of a popular, albeit shabby, quarter. However, the factual problem was the religious and social ignorance that poverty was bound to create. Schembri’s aim in setting up this congregation in that specific area was explicitly to establish within its environment a centre of learning.

In 1670, the old church, originally built in 1596, was demolished. A new church and a monastic complex, including a convent and an oratory, started to be constructed under the supervision of the Senglea-born capomastro Carlo Vella. The church was designed in the shape of a Latin cross and the convent consisted of several modest rooms around a small garden.

The creation of a library was of tremendous importance, demanding Schembri’s particular attention. In the poorest area of this harbour city, a library was being founded for the theological and cultural accretion of the members of this community with the aim that the knowledge acquired would then be disseminated to the populace.

In 1734, the Oratorians, led by Provost Francesco Saverio Politano, commissioned the construction of a bigger convent under the direction of master mason Petruzzo Debono. They made sure this building would also have a proper library. In fact, an area of this building, situated at the heart of the living quarters of the priests, was chosen to house the library. The whole project was completed in 1781.

The accessibility of an enriched library was a cornerstone for the Oratorians’ solid formation. In the library, one could find a number of books by Paolo Segneri (1624-1694), an Italian Jesuit preacher who left his mark on various preachers of his era. One who analyses the handwritten sermons of Don Francesco Saverio Baldacchino (1774-1860), provost of the Oratorians between 1825 and 1855, found in the library, may observe Segneri’s influence.

In 1837, an epidemic of cholera broke out. Governor Sir Henry Bouverie requisitioned the convent and used the premises as a quarantine place for infected victims. The Oratorians had to leave the convent, resorting to their family home until the end of the contagion. Fortunately, this requisition order had no collateral effects, the library being mercifully spared from destruction.

The same could not be said about what happened to the library during World War II. Most of Senglea was reduced to rubble, including the most-cherished parish church of Maria Bambina. Although the church of Our Lady of Porto Salvo was more fortunate, the Oratorian convent was hit and suffered extensive damage. The quarter that housed the library was hit and part of it collapsed into a well under the house. The documents and books that could be saved were placed in sacks and boxes.

Following the demise of the Oratorians, the church of Our Lady of Porto Salvo served as the parish church, while Senglea parish church was being rebuilt between 1944 and 1957, and in 1958, the whole complex was entrusted to the care of the Jesuits.

In 1977, Fr Victor Xuereb SJ, a scholar lecturing at the University of Malta, was chosen as superior of the Senglea Jesuit community. During summer 1986, he took the interest to see what was in the sacks and boxes. Were it not for this providential intervention, the aforementioned books would possibly have remained forgotten and neglected.

Going through the documents and books, Fr Xuereb made some interesting discoveries of historical and cultural importance. Among these, a diary that Don Baldacchino diligently kept between February 14, 1783, and January 1841, as well as a set of 32 volumes with the sermons given by Baldacchino between 1797 and 1850 are worth mentioning. Dispersed among these sermons, mainly written in Italian, are a number written in Maltese, giving a glimpse of how Maltese was spoken and written more than two centuries ago.

The library contains many other books whose contents are precious. Their subject matter varies from civil and canon law to medical matters, geography and history of different countries, the classics, moral and dogmatic theology, devotional material like the life of saints’ Church history and sermons.

The dates when these books were printed extend from early 1500s to the 1920s, while the printing presses stretch from London to Malta and from Philadelphia in the US to Antwerp in Belgium. Since the majority of the books are in Italian, most of them were printed in various Italian cities, with Venice taking the lion’s share.

After 50 years of service, the Jesuits withdrew and, in 2008, the Salesians took over the administration of the complex so as to continue the pastoral outreach initiated by the Oratorians. Apart from undertaking various pastoral initiatives directed to local youth, they seriously tended to the cultural heritage entrusted to their care.

Thus, ‘Restoring the Heritage of the Oratorians’ became the name of a project they embarked upon, with the renowned library being the main focus. The National Archives Malta (NAM) conducted a detailed analysis of the state of the library and, after a report was drawn up, a thorough and meticulous conservation process was initiated.

An appeal for volunteers was launched and helpers were recruited. In October 2020, before the launch of this preservation project, members from the NAM met these volunteers and instructed them how to handle old books when moving, cleaning, recording and generally treating them.

Persons of culture should be thankful and feel fortunate that the library survived to this day. Being one of the earliest Maltese libraries that houses books of historical interest and importance, it is indeed a precious heritage. Given its historical and cultural value, every effort should be made not only to conserve this Oratorian library but also to reinstate it with its full original collection, and list it among other archives and libraries in Malta so that its rich content may be further researched and appreciated.