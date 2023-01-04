Over the last several years, Gozo has lost some of the unique attractiveness that makes it a desirable destination for those seeking a break from the hustle and bustle of modern living. Perhaps Gozo’s cultural heritage is being taken for granted. The risks of the rampant modernisation of this idyllic European destination are underestimated.

The accelerating pace of property development in Gozo is slowly destroying its once unchallenged environmental excellence compared to Malta, as well as the idyllic and historic character of its towns and villages.

A new vision is needed to enhance the socio-economic prosperity of Gozo. The more that Gozo becomes indistinguishable from Malta, the less it will prosper in the long term.

In this regard, the idea of submitting a bid for Gozo to be recognised as one of Europe’s Regions of Gastronomy is an excellent step. It is one of the ‘priority actions’ outlined in the newly released Regional Cultural Strategy document for Gozo. Is it too much to hope that this initiative – coupled with others, such as a prospective bid for Gozo to become the European Capital of Culture – might help kickstart a new vision for the island’s future based on preserving its traditional character and characteristics?

In organising this prestigious gastronomical award, the International Institute of Gastronomy, Culture, Arts and Tourism emphasises the long-term aims of sustainable development.

Samuel Azzopardi, president of the Gozo Regional Council, is right to argue that Gozo has its own cultural identity, which welcomes both local and international audiences.

The development of a regionally focused cultural strategy that meets the needs of Gozo as an island distinct from other regions in Malta is the only way the island can improve its attractiveness quotient in the eyes of visitors.

Of course, the right vision and eloquent strategy narratives are only as valid as the political will to turn ideas into reality. The success of a new vision for Gozo’s future would depend not only on well-meaning local promoters of culture in its various forms but also on the willingness of policymakers to walk the talk. They need to do this by investing in the promotion of culture and reining in the forces that threaten to ruin Gozo’s character for good.

Besides the political will to take measures to enhance Gozo’s cultural heritage, funding the action plan for such a transformation is critical. A mixed-funding economy of arts and culture is generally perceived as a model of financial sustainability. While different sources of financing for cultural activities include public funding, private support and earned income, the cornerstone will always be public investment.

At a time when commercial interests often prevail over the less financially rewarding social and cultural activities in the community, such worthwhile activities will risk falling by the wayside because of a lack of money.

Private and public funds decline rapidly when the economy stutters. So creative fiscal encouragement is vital to building trust in the importance of culture for the community’s well-being.

There is, of course, a concrete justification for investing in Gozo’s culture. Like Malta, Gozo’s tourism model aims for low-spending, unsustainable mass tourism. But Gozo stands a better chance of revamping its business model by strengthening its cultural economy to add value to the overall economy.

The Gozo community must actively express its views on what it wants its island to look like in the coming decades. To do this, it must understand that the road to prosperity is a tortuous one and that trying to take shortcuts often leads to a dead end.