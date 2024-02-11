Tuesday’s cyberattack on the Times of Malta is a wake-up call of the escalating threats to digital security and, by extension, to the very foundations of democratic societies. This incident is far from isolated; it is symptomatic of a growing trend in cyber warfare that threatens the integrity of our democratic processes.

In 2023 alone, over 2,220 daily cyberattacks were recorded worldwide, highlighting the increasing sophistication and frequency of these digital threats.

As we stand at the beginning of 2024, a year where half the world’s population will have the choice to vote in an election, the potential for such attacks to undermine democratic processes is alarmingly high.

Driven by geopolitical tensions and worsened by technological advancements, experts predict a massive increase in cyberattacks. Particularly concerning is the role of generative AI in spreading disinformation. In the wrong hands, this technology can efficiently produce and disseminate a tsunami of fake news, swaying public opinion and influencing voting outcomes.

As we brace for a surge in cyberattacks in 2024, governments, organisations, and individuals must unite in fortifying our digital defences

Cyberattacks have implications beyond digital offences since they severely threaten democratic institutions and values. We have experienced a similar situation with the Cambridge Analytica scandal in 2015, demonstrating how money and digital manipulation can influence major political events such as the US presidential elections and Brexit.

The manipulation of digital information has far-reaching consequences, eroding public trust in institutions and disrupting democratic processes.

Furthermore, recent incidents of the past weeks, such as the €10 million ransomware attack on the municipality of Calvià in Spain and the cyberattack on the National Bank of Angola, highlight the varied nature of these threats. A comprehensive and multifaceted strategy is essential to combat the rising tide of cyber threats. Primarily, this involves the implementation of robust cybersecurity measures. Such actions are crucial in identifying and addressing vulnerabilities within our digital infrastructure, staying one step ahead of potential threats. This proactive stance involves regularly updating security protocols and ensuring all software is updated with the latest protective measures.

The need for international cooperation is equally important.

Cybersecurity challenges do not recognise national borders, increasing the need for countries to collaborate, share intelligence, and adopt a unified approach to cyber defence. This cooperation should extend to creating standardised protocols and regulations that strengthen global cybersecurity resilience. Furthermore, the role of individual responsibility in this battle cannot be underestimated.

People can contribute to a stronger digital defence by taking simple, practical actions. For instance, regularly updating antivirus software can protect against malicious attacks.

Adhering to best practices in digital hygiene, such as using strong, unique passwords and being cautious of suspicious e-mails and links, can significantly reduce the risk of inadvertently participating in cybercrimes, such as Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks. Combining these individual efforts with broader institutional strategies can create a more secure digital environment for everyone.

The urgency of addressing cyber threats in the context of safeguarding democratic processes and institutions cannot be overstated. The sophistication of these attacks, fuelled by advancements in AI, demands a comprehensive, proactive, and collaborative response.

Whether it’s right-wing or pro-Kremlin hackers, or criminals perfecting their game to make money off unsuspecting internet users, the stakes are high, and the time to act is now. The responsibility lies with each of us to defend the values and institutions underpinning our democratic societies.