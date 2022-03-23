Wednesday is day 31 of the 2022 general election campaign and the penultimate day of campaigning ahead of Saturday's vote.

We will be providing updates from the campaign trail as they happen, throughout the day.

Spotted something worth noting? Get in touch at newsroom@timesofmalta.com

Read past blogs: Day one | day two | day three | day four | day five | day eight | day nine | day 10 | day 11 | day 12 | day 15 | day 16 | day 17 | day 18 | day 19 | day 22 | day 23 | day 24 | day 25 | day 26 | day 29 | day 30

Live blog

92% turnout on Tuesday

8.30am Nearly all of those who were allowed to vote on Tuesday - mainly assistant electoral commissioners - have cast their ballot.

According to electoral commission data, out of the 6,682 people registered to vote yesterday, 6,157 (92.14%) cast their vote.

No hospital visitors allowed

8.10am The electoral commission has backtracked from its decision to allow hospital visitors tomorrow between 7pm and 8pm.

The commission has just informed us no visitors will be allowed at the Mater Dei, SAMOC, Karin Grech, Mount Carmel and Gozo General hospitals tomorrow.

The hospital authorities, however, might issue permits for relatives of patients who are seriously ill.

What's on today

8am Good morning and welcome to another busy day of this electoral campaign.

So far we know of an ADPD press conference scheduled for 2pm in Pieta's Pjazza San Luqa.

Robert Abela is then scheduled to address party supporters in Xewkija at 5.30pm and later - at 8pm - in Żurrieq.

Bernard Grech is set to participate in a party event at 6.30pm next to the Rotunda in Mosta.

A debate between Abela and Grech will then be broadcast on TVM and Radju Malta at 9pm.