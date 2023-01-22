Today, January 22, we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Elysée Treaty. Eighteen years after the end of World War II, it sealed German French reconciliation. This special relationship has produced spectacular results for the benefit of our two countries but also for the unity, the prosperity and the stability of Europe as a whole.

This reconciliation can also inspire leaders in other parts of the world. This is the message our two foreign ministers conveyed during their recent common visit to Ethiopia.

As the Russian military aggression against Ukraine has brought war back to our continent, this relationship is more valuable than ever.

France and Germany, fully conscious of this milestone achievement, jointly tackle the challenges of the future: to strengthen the European Union and to shape the Europe of tomorrow.

We are working towards a more resilient, sovereign, empowered European Union. Within the framework provided by the EU, we want to interlink our societies, our policies and our economies even further.

These goals are enshrined in the Aachen Treaty. It was signed on January 22, 2019 and aims at complementing the Elysée Treaty, taking it into the future at the same time. It constitutes the most important pillar on which to base our future relations, enabling us to face together the enormous challenges both in Europe and globally.

In parallel to the meeting of the French-German Ministerial Council, members of the French-German Parliamentary Assembly will convene in Paris, bringing together 50 MPs each from both countries who form an important link between both national parliaments.

On this French-German day, our message is clear: France and Germany are the most important partners and the closest allies for each other. Day by day, this is proved in a wide range of interactions, between German Federal States and French Départements, in the lively exchange between many municipalities, associations and clubs of different kinds, between schools and universities and, essentially, between individual citizens of both countries.

Our cross-border cooperation, taken as an example by many other countries, testifies also of the unique quality of our relations.

To cite just one example: police departments of municipalities close to the border share cooperation agreements that allow them to cross the border in the execution of their duties, say, in hot pursuit of a criminal.

For a tourist travelling between Germany and France, it is almost impossible to identify the exact position of the border. Only the different colours of the road markings (white in Germany, yellow on France) provide a hint.

This year’s convention of the French-German Ministerial Council in Paris just on the symbolic date of January 22 demonstrates the enormous scope of our bilateral cooperation on the widest possible range of files.

While the generation of our parents, having experienced the horrors of World War II, was very conscious and rightfully proud of the tremendous achievement that the Elysée Treaty constitutes, today’s youngsters tend to take it for granted.

Therefore, we consider it particularly important to kindle the enthusiasm of our youth and to mobilise them for French-German cooperation. So, on the occasion of the French-German Ministerial Council, we will introduce the French-German ‘Generation Europe’ network that will convene brilliant minds and outstanding talents willing to be part of the ‘French-German team’ on a long term and sustainable basis.

At the same time, we put French-German cooperation at the service of Europe and the European Union. This fundamental common understanding lies at the core of the Aachen Treaty and has been confirmed by our two governments after the respective elections in our countries. We do it in close cooperation with our European partners and neighbours but also with the world at large.

The Russian war of aggression against Ukraine has shown us yet again how indispensable our cooperation is, joining us in our firm support to Ukraine and to international law.

We have adopted within the EU a common vision of security issues, our strategic compass, and we are developing our common security and defence policy ever further, in close coordination with our NATO allies. Jointly, we tackle the tremendous challenges to our energy supply and to global food security posed by the war.

There are a number of additional fields where we recognise both the potential and the necessity to improve European operational capabilities, like the creation of a European defence capability, the reinforcement of our industrial and technological sovereignty as well as securing and decarbonising our energy supply and consolidating democracy in Europe against foreign interference and manipulation of information.

It is not a secret that France and Germany, sometimes coming from different starting points, entertain differing interests and positions on some issues. But, rest assured, we will always succeed in finding common, constructive solutions in the best interest both of our two countries and of Europe as we strive for greatest possible communality. At the same time, quite often, our compromises form a solid foundation for a common European approach.

In this spirit, we look to the future with resolve and firm optimism: “Vive l’amitié franco-allemande - Es lebe die deutsch-französische Freundschaft – long live French-German friendship!”

Agnès von der Mühll is Ambassador of France. Walter Hassmann is Ambassador of Germany.