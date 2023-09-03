Children’s mental health has become an international and societal priority. In recent years, the prevalence of mental health issues among teenagers and youths has risen significantly in Malta, with alarming rates of anxiety, sadness, depression and even suicidal thoughts. The impact of these challenges on academic achievement, social development and overall well-being underscores the need for innovative approaches to address this issue.

In this regard, the role of teachers becomes crucial, as they can play a vital part in promoting emotional well-being and resilience among students. There is now a growing body of evidence that demonstrates that emotion regulation (ER) strategies would safeguard against mental or adjustment problems later on in life and promote better effective learning within the classroom, leading to improved academic performance.

My doctoral study explores the importance of prioritising mental health by training teachers in emotion-regulation strategies to create a supportive and nurturing classroom environment that fosters self-regulation and resilience.

According to a study by Richmond Foundation Malta (2022), an astounding 70 per cent of teenagers and youths in the country have reported experiencing feelings of anxiety, sadness and depression. With 34.8 per cent frequently feeling anxious and 26 per cent experiencing significant sadness and depression, the severity of the issue is evident.

The demand for mental health services for young people has skyrocketed, increasing by over 1,000 per cent in the past two years alone (Richmond Foundation Malta, 2022). Considering the profound impact of these mental health difficulties on academic performance, social interactions and overall health, it is clear that urgent action is required to address this growing concern (WHO, 2020).

Schools must recognise the essential link between emotional well-being and cognitive development

ER is a critical skill that allows individuals to manage their emotions effectively. Teachers can play a pivotal role in helping students develop these skills. An intervention programme focused on ER strategies, when integrated within the classroom setting, can significantly impact students’ ability to cope with daily pressures and emotional challenges.

To address this pressing issue, I undertook research to explore the effectiveness of implementing an ER intervention programme conducted by teachers within the classroom. The research, which was published as a thesis as part of a PhD in psychology and human development, intended to trial and test the effectiveness of an intervention to support the promotion of ER strategies through systematic co-regulation by teachers within classroom settings, as well as the impact of these strategies on the children’s learning and behaviour.

The aim was to strengthen their regulatory ability and teach them how to use specific ER strategies in context-appropriate ways, allowing them to move from learning how to regulate emotions in a strong, explicit, deliberate and controlled way, to regulating emotions in an implicit and unconscious manner, leading to self-regulation. The results revealed that specific ER neuroscientific strategies significantly influenced students’ mental health and academic performance. Additionally, teachers noted a positive impact on classroom atmosphere and student behaviour when implementing ER strategies.

To prioritise mental health and foster self-regulation in students, schools must recognise the essential link between emotional well-being and cognitive development. Equipping teachers with the necessary training and support to effectively integrate ER strategies into their classrooms is crucial. A nurturing and emotionally supportive environment will cultivate strong bonds between students and school staff, leading to improved overall well-being and academic success.

This concerted effort from educators, policymakers and stakeholders, with an emphasis on mental health training for teachers, will empower them to create a caring classroom atmosphere, promoting students’ self-regulation and resilience, ultimately contributing to a healthier and more compassionate society.

Thankfully, a few schools locally have begun recognising the profound impact of implementing these strategies within their classrooms, enabling our students to reap significant academic, social and emotional benefits. The ongoing results, following teacher professional development sessions and ongoing support, have been very promising, contributing to a brighter future for our learners.

Erika Galea’s thesis formed part of a Doctor of Philosophy in Psychology and Human Development awarded by the Institute of Education of University College London’s Faculty of Education and Society. The PhD was partly funded by a 2017 award under the Endeavour Scholarship Scheme.

Erika Galea is founder and director of the Educational Neuroscience Hub Europe (Malta). To contact her, e-mail erikagalea@educationalneurosciencehub.com.