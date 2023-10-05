The Federation of English Language Teaching Organisations in Malta (FELTOM) has welcomed plans for a new national air carrier in 2024, replacing Air Malta, but expressed disappointment that the route network is to be reduced to 17 destinations.

"FELTOM views this recent development as a positive step in preserving Malta's connectivity and enhancing its economic prospects. The new national airline is poised to not only catalyse growth, but also serve as a vital contributor to Malta's overall economic prosperity. As a national air carrier, it holds a unique position in fostering the interests of our nation's advancement and development," the federation said.

However, it expressed concerns about the decline in flight routes.

"The English language teaching sector and Malta's tourism industry heavily rely on robust airline connections, and the sustainability of our growth depends significantly on strengthening this connectivity. The discontinuation of the Lisbon route, a crucial connecting hub for South American travellers, is a matter of particular concern," Feltom said.

It said there were unanswered questions regarding the national carrier's potential participation in airline alliances and whether suitable arrangements have been made to accommodate unaccompanied minors, a historically essential service for young solo travellers.