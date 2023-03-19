Are you ready to explore the fascinating connection between music and literature? Look no further than Kampus Kotba 2023. As you browse through Maltese novels, poetry collections and non-fiction literature, immerse yourself in a unique display called ‘Ħsejjes Letterarji’ (Literary Sounds). Discover how music enhances the reading experience by adding a new dimension to the text, as entire playlists can be accessed through a single book.

Through QR codes, readers can listen to musical excerpts related to the books, which adds a new dimension to the reading experience by providing deeper context and character. Discover how the rhythm, emotions, and sounds of music blend with the written word and influence each other in ways you never thought possible.

Join the conversation and speculate on the musical choices made for each book. Would Mahler fit into Ġorġ Peresso’s novel Il-Wiċċ l-Ieħor, or should it be Toni Sant’s Varjetà? Explore the connection between Patty Pravo’s Non Andare Via in Tyrone Grima’s Frammenti or The Searchers’ Love Potion Number 9 in Trevor Zahra’s Vespri. Or Giovanni Lindo Ferretti’s Morire in Wayne Flask’s novel Kapitali? You can even propose your own music choices and challenge the status quo!

But the fun doesn’t stop there! At the ‘Frammenti Mużikali’ interview on Thursday, March 23 at noon, moderated by Campus FM’s very own DJ Colin Fitz, you can hear firsthand about the intersection of music and literature from musician Noah Fabri and the author of Frammenti, Tyrone Grima. And don’t miss out on the chance to blend your own poetry with the performing arts at the ‘Poetry Slam’, organised by L-Għaqda tal-Malti - Università. Finally, experience the magical convergence of literature and music at the ‘Palk Ħieles’ event organised by the National Book Council and Inizjamed on Friday, March 24 at 4pm.

Don’t miss this chance to discover how music and literature can transform each other and become something greater than the sum of their parts. Experience the power of ‘Ħsejjes Letterarji’ and all the exciting events at Kampus Kotba 2023. The full programme can be accessed here.

Entrance to the 2023 Campus Book Festival at the University of Malta quadrangle is free. Opening hours are 9am-4pm on Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23, and 9am-7pm on Friday, March 24. For more details visit the Facebook page of NBC and the Kampus Kotba Facebook event page.