The MSE Equity Price Index on Thursday extended the previous day's decline as it eased by 0.51% to 3,741.819 points. The declines in Farsons, IHI and HSBC outweighed gains in APS and BOV, while two other equities remained unchanged. Trading activity amounted to €0.17 million.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc shed 3.6% to a three-month low of €6.75 across six trades totalling 3,533 shares. On Wednesday, Farsons published forecasts for the current year to 31 January 2024 which showed that revenues are expected to grow by a further 9.2% to a record of €129.1 million. EBITDA is anticipated to climb by 5.0% to €27.7 million, which would also be a new record high, but the EBITDA margin is anticipated to contract to 21.4% compared to 22.3% last year. Overall, Farsons expects a record net profit of €15.5 million, which translates to a return on average equity of 10.8%.

International Hotel Investments plc was Thursday's worst market performer as it slumped by 4.7% to an over two-year low of €0.505 level on a single deal of 8,353 shares.

HSBC Bank Malta plc closed 1.6% lower to the €1.20 level after partially recovering from an intra-day low of €1.15 (-5.7%) across five trades totalling 21,700 shares.

In contrast, Thursday's most actively traded equity - Bank of Valletta plc - gained 0.8% to the €1.23 level as 72,443 shares changed hands.

Also in the banking sector, APS Bank plc moved 1.7% higher to the €0.61 level on two trades totalling 2,000 shares.

Malta International Airport plc closed unchanged at the €5.60 level after opening at a low of €5.55. A total of 3,320 shares changed hands.

A single trade of 7,540 shares left the share price of Mapfre Middlesea plc at the €1.51 level.

The RF MGS Index rebounded by 0.96% to a one-week high of 869.289 points. The upward movement in prices reflects the downward movement in bond yields across the eurozone following Wednesday's lower-than-expected inflation data in the US. Furthermore, data published on Thursday showed that producer prices in the US are also increasing at a slower pace while the labour market remained strong.

