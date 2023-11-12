Finductive recognises that payments are a vital element for all businesses and through experience we understand that setting up a bank account or payment account causes a lot of frustration and is a time-consuming process for many companies, especially those that are recently incorporated or new to the country.

The management team at Finductive has experienced this first-hand, and their mission is to provide innovative and user-friendly financial products and services that simplify complex processes and empower our clients to make better decisions about their finances.

With more payment options available to customers than ever before, the need to meet clients’ demands, and expectations is at an all-time high. Businesses are starting to move away from conventional banking methods and towards other financial service providers, that can provide speedy onboarding, fast transactions, and the latest technology.

Conventional banks cannot respond as quickly as the customer wants and needs. This is where fintech is moving forward at a fast pace, outrunning traditional banks when it comes to customer service, seamless account opening and new technologies.

Finductive Ltd is a regulated Financial Institution based in Malta. Offering clients corporate payment accounts with dedicated IBAN, SWIFT and SEPA Payments and the ability to send and receive funds in a multitude of currencies.

Incorporated in 2018 and granted the European Financial Institution license by the Malta Financial Services Authority in 2019, Finductive has seen immense growth over the past 4 years merging online banking with payment services to provide its clients with the best customer experience when it comes to making fast and secure transactions.

Opening an account with Finductive

Applications are made easy with the online onboarding platform, which makes opening an account a streamlined experience from start to finish, every step of the application can be done digitally, so there is no need for a physical meeting, saving time and enabling Finductive to service clients on a global level. Customised onboarding means that each client is reviewed with a complete risk review across numerous industries and jurisdictions ensuring that the business is understood holistically.

Digital verification process

As part of the onboarding, we use a digital verification process. This enables applicants and clients alike to upload 1 proof of ID, and 1 proof of address and use video recognition for verification. This can all be done in under 5 minutes, making the process less time-consuming.

The payment platform

With accessibility to the payment platform 24/7 and the ability to view and download transactions immediately, clients have full control over their operations. With the ever-changing and evolving world of payments, Finductive knows the need for continuous improvement and with this in mind, will be launching a new online banking platform in Q1 2024 for all clients.

Segregated accounts

At Finductive we are aware of the legal requirements when it comes to the iGaming sector and as such, we know the need for segregated accounts. These are opened at no extra charge alongside the main payment account.

Currency conversion

The online payment platform gives clients access to send and receive funds in over 120 currencies, with a live rate function which provides users with the exact amount that the transaction will cost.

More payment options available to customers than ever before

With access to all major currencies, clients can hold several currencies in their accounts for up to 75 days.

The iGaming payment eco-system

We aim to make payments easier and as cost-efficient for clients as much as possible. Our payment eco-system enables clients to move money within a secure system specifically aimed at the B2B, Igaming and Affiliates industry with access to SWIFT & SEPA Payments, dedicated IBANS and European Correspondents.

Cost efficient

When it comes to pricing, Finductive’s fee schedule is transparent, meaning that customers are given the costs upfront at the application stage and there are no hidden charges once the account is open and active. Compared to other payment providers, the fees are amongst the most competitive on the market across the board – from set-up costs to SEPA and SWIFT transaction charges.

Award winning

During its years in operation, Finductive has been recognised for its contribution to the world of payments with an array of awards.

Having won Best Alternative Banking Solution in Europe in 2021 again in North America in 2022 and Eurasia in 2023, there is a global recognition which is something Finductive prides itself on.

The team

The team at Finductive are experienced when it comes to payments and is dedicated to understanding the needs of the industry and more importantly, the individual wants of the client, ensuring that they have the best customer experience from onboarding through to the more established relationship that is built later in the customer journey.

Each client has a dedicated account manager who is responsible for ensuring they get the best service, providing a personal service to our clients.

Our Team embraces 4 core values; Agility to embrace change through innovation; Integrity by doing the right thing, every time; Passion, being committed towards achieving excellence in everything we do; and Teamwork, where together everyone achieves more. These values guide our decisions, shape our culture and define our success, which we strive to pass on to our clients.

Finductive Ltd (C 89272) is a limited liability company incorporated in Malta, regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority of Triq l-Imdina, Zone 1, Central Business District, Birkirkara, CBD 1010, Malta, and licensed to operate as a financial institution carrying out the activities of payment services in accordance with the Second Schedule of the Financial Institutions Act (Ch. 376 of the Laws of Malta).