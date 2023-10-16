Adults aged 18 and over are now eligible for a seasonal influenza vaccine and COVID-19 booster, the Superintendence of Public Health said on Monday.

The vaccines are available at all health centres and community clinics free of charge without the need to book an appointment. Health centres will be providing the vaccines from Monday to Friday from 10:00am to 7:00pm.

Vaccination is optional. The World Health Organization classifies people eligible for COVID-19 vaccination into three priority groups. Healthy younger adults are deemed medium priority while healthy children and adolescents are low priority.

Children aged six months to five years and those suffering from chronic diseases will be eligible for vaccination on October 28 and 29 at national immunisation clinics (NIS) in Mosta, Paola, Floriana and Xewkija, Gozo. Parents accompanying their children will also be offered the vaccines on the day. All the NIS clinics will operate from 8:00am to 7:00pm.

Other children will then be offered the vaccine, or nasal spray, over three weekends starting from November 4 and ending on November 19 from the national immunisation clinics in Mosta, Paola, Floriana and Xewkija, Gozo. All the NIS clinics will operate from 8:00am to 7:00pm.

After November 20, all children from six months to 17 years may be vaccinated from all regular NIS clinics from 8:00am to 1:00pm according to their regular opening/operating hours.

Those who intend on taking a COVID-19 booster vaccine can do so on the same day as they receive the influenza vaccine, unless they have never had a COVID-19 vaccine before.

Those who are taking a COVID-19 vaccine for the first time should wait two weeks after taking the flu vaccine before doing so.

Anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 can receive the COVID-19 vaccine a minimum of four weeks after testing positive.

All clients attending for vaccination are to take the following documents: