Valletta striker Mario Fontanella has voiced his frustration as he has yet to receive an answer on whether his application for a Maltese passport on sporting merit has been accepted or not.

Last year, the Italian striker had been lined up to be one of two Italian players considered for a Maltese passport on sporting merit following a recommendation by the Malta Football Association and national teams’ head coach Devis Mangia.

