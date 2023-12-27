Jacques Delors, a former head of the EU Commission and key figure in the creation of the euro currency, has died, his daughter Martine Aubry told AFP on Wednesday.

Delors, who was 98, died in his sleep in his Paris home on Wednesday, she said.

Delors, a French socialist and former MEP, became the president of the European Commission in January 1985. During his 10-year presidency he laid the groundwork for the introduction of a single market within the European Community. He also headed the Committee for the Study of Economic and Monetary Union, widely known as the Delors Committee, that in early 1989 proposed a monetary union to create a new currency, the euro, to replace individual national currencies.

Delors was president of the Commission when Malta applied for membership of the European Union.