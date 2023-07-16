Sculptor Ġanni Pace has opened an exhibition showcasing his latest works at Palazzo Ferreria in Republic Street, Valletta, entitled Symphonic Dreams.

The works aim to depict nature using different images and expressions, rough texture and eroded forms.

Describing his initial encounter with art, Pace, born in Valletta in 1946, says art found him while he was still a very young boy. Supportive of his son’s love for art, Pace’s father, a man who could barely write his own name, introduced him to the old masters of art – Donatello, Michelangelo and Rubens – through magazines he would obtain from Sunday markets in Valletta.

Sculptor Ġanni Pace

Pace first delved into professional art when still at primary school. He spent the first two years learning design at the School of Art in Valletta, followed by drawing lessons with George Borg at Pietà primary school. He continued his studies at Paola Technical Institute under Vincent Apap and furthered his studies at the Government School of Art.

His inspiration comes from natural elements

Pace says Fr Marius Zerafa, OP, taught him history of art, Borg introduced him to modelling, while Anton Agius was his casting tutor.

Pace’s inspiration comes from natural elements.

“In nature I see creation. I see God and all that is bigger than myself. That is where I drive inspiration from,” he says.

Nature is very inspirational for the artist.

The works on display are sculptures in terracotta, Maltese stone, stucco and wood. The exhibition includes two busts of his parents, to whom he is eternally grateful for their sacrifices.

One of Pace’s major works is a monument to grandparents found at San Anton Gardens. It was inaugurated by President Emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca in 2018 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary since the setting up of Fondazzjoni Nanniet Malta.

Part of the income from the exhibition, being held at Palazzo Ferreria in Valletta until August 3, will go to the Malta Community Chest Fund.