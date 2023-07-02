The European Commission and the Maltese health authorities have joined forces this summer to make people more aware of the need for, and the benefits of cancer screening.

Over the next few weeks, the #GetScreenedEU campaign will call on the Maltese to take up the invitation to conduct a simple cancer screening test that could save their life.

An estimated 2,400 new diagnoses of cancer were expected in Malta in 2020 – an increase of 30 per cent since 2017. Cancer mortality rates decreased significantly between 2011 and 2019, including for lung and colo­rectal cancers, which cause the most cancer-related deaths per capita in Malta. The EU aims for 90 per cent of people who qualify to be offered breast, cervical and colorectal cancer screening by 2025.

Cancer screening programmes are organised and carried out by each European country or region. The #GetScreenedEU campaign particularly aims to reach out to people with busy lives or other challenges who are less likely to attend a cancer screening.

Lorenzo Vella, head of the European Commission Representation in Malta, said: “Through Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan, the European Commission aims to turn the tide against cancer and support cancer prevention, early detection, treatment and care, as well as the quality of life after diagnosis. This includes helping EU countries ensure everyone has equal access to cancer screening.”

The Maltese health authorities emphasise that cancer is easier to treat if detected early.

Malta offers screening programmes for breast, cervical and colorectal cancers. They are simple tests, which could save one’s life.

So when the invitation comes from the National Screening Centre, take a moment for yourself and your health and get screened!

How to get involved

Check the #GetScreenedEU (Cancer Screening Campaign (europa.eu) to see what the EU is doing to turn the tide against cancer and find out about cancer screening in your country.

Spread the word with the campaign hashtags #GetScreenedEU and #EUCancerPlan and the toolkit.

Key facts: Early detection saves lives

• In 2020, an estimated 2.7 million people living in the EU were diagnosed with cancer and more than 1.3 million people lost their lives to this disease.

• Cancer is easier to treat if detected early. Screening tests are usually simple, routine health checks that take only a few minutes.

• Screening can lead to early diagnosis, which increases options for treatment, saves lives and improves quality of life.

Breast cancer screening

• Breast cancer accounted for 13.3 per cent of all new cancer cases diagnosed in the EU 2020. It is the highest cause of cancer deaths among women.

• In Malta, in 2019, 61 per cent of women aged 50-69 years reported having had a mammogram within the last two years, which is below the EU average of 66 per cent.

• Breast cancer, when detected in its early stages, has a survival rate of over 90 per cent according to the WHO.

How to get screened in Malta: Women who have no symptoms of breast cancer, are within a certain age cohort, and reside in Malta and Gozo, will be invited for a regular screening mammogram.

For more details on breast cancer screening, visit the website of the National Screening Centre.

Colorectal cancer screening

• Colorectal cancer accounted for 12.7 per cent of all new cancer diagnoses across the EU.

• In 2019, 30.6 per cent of people aged 50-74 years reported receiving colorectal cancer screening within the past two years, which is almost three percentage points below the EU average of 33.3%.

How to get screened in Malta:

Colorectal cancer screening is currently offered to all individuals who are between 57 and 74 years of age.

Persons in this age group are regularly invited to do an at-home FIT test.

For details on colorectal cancer screening, visit the National Screening Centre website.

Cervical cancer screening

• Malta has lowest incidence rate of all EU countries in cervical cancer.

• Cervical cancer screening is offered to women aged between 25 and 43 every three years, but participation in cervical cancer screening is below the EU average at 53 per cent.

How to get screened in Malta: The National Screening Centre invites women born from 1980 onwards. They receive the first invitation at the age of 25. After this, they receive invitations every three years.

For more details on cervical cancer screening, visit the website of the National Screening Centre.

EU action on cancer

Through Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan, the European Union aims to turn the tide against cancer with actions to support prevention, early detection, treatment and care as well as the quality of life after diagnosis.

This includes helping EU countries ensure everyone has equal access to cancer screening. The new EU Cancer Screening Scheme sets the target for 90 per cent of those who qualify to be offered breast, cervical and colorectal cancer screening by 2025.

The EU has recently updated its re­commendations and guidelines on cancer screening to increase the number of targeted, routine screenings, with a view to reaching more people and covering more cancers. The EU is investing €4 billion for actions addressing cancer under Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan.