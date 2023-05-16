The Gozo cathedral choir’s two large canvases by Michele Busuttil are being restored by ReCoop–The Restoration and Conservation Coop Ltd.

The paintings, depicting the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Conception, were executed between 1792 and 1793. Through the persistent efforts of Joseph Debrincat, a dynamic parishioner of the cathedral, funds have been obtained for the paintings’ restoration. The restoration work will be carried out in Malta.

Measuring 358 x 446cm, they are the biggest paintings in Gozo. It is not recorded that they have ever been taken down since they were set up 230 years ago.

Over the years, with some 10 candles lit for over two hours a day to provide light at the choir to the cathedral canons, the paintings have suffered a lot of damage.

Art historian Paul Cassar notes in his book, The Cathedral – Its History and Treasures, that Busuttil tested his skills on these massive pictures with interesting, yet compositionally demanding narratives from the life of the Virgin Mary. In both paintings, he strives to maintain the viewer’s attention on the protagonist by an extraordinary illumination of the face and by placing the protagonist in the centre of the composition.

The other figures in the foreground, turning in contrapposto and receiving lyrical light from the Blessed Virgin, show the sophistication of the artist in terms of large-scale drawing and wonderful orchestration of bold and monotone hues.