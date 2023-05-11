Foreign Minister Ian Borg has visited Rwanda, where he had talks on bilateral relations and also met representatives of Maltese businesses in the African country.

The Foreign Ministry said Borg met workers and management of Salvo Grima company that operates in the logistics and distribution sector. Clyde Micallef, general manager of the company in the African continent, explained how the business has integrated in the country and the surrounding area and how the company employs more than 100 employees.

Borg also visited TrustStamp which operates in Artificial Intelligence. Head of technology Scott Francis explained the company's operations.

The minister said that the Maltese government would continue supporting more businesses to expand beyond Malta's shores.

During this visit Borg had a meeting with the CEO of the largest commercial bank in Rwanda, the Bank of Kigali, Diane Karusisi. They discussed possibilities for more Maltese businesses to expand in the heart of the African continent.

The minister laid a wreath at the Kigali Genocide Memorial in honour of the million people who lost their lives in 1994.