From popstars to protests and sporting triumphs to shocking tragedies, scroll through a selection of some of the most powerful pictures from the past year.

Pelin Kaya was the first murder of the year after she was mowed down by a speeding car on the way home from her 30th birthday in January. Her sister was among those who travelled from Turkey for a vigil at the Gżira scene. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The second murder of the year happened towards the end of 2024 when Joseph Bartolo, 76, and Carmen Abela, 56, were struck dead in their Marsa home. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The family of Daphne Caruana Galizia was stunned after a leaked photo emerged showing one of her killers, George Degiorgio, partying with family members after he was allowed out of prison to attend a baptism.

A smiling Yorgen Fenech was photographed in May as prison guards escorted him to parliament where he testified about the Electrogas power station contract. He is awaiting trial for his alleged role in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Storm Helios battered Malta in February. One of its victims was Popeye Village after a boulder smashed into the tourist attraction in Anchor Bay. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Isabelle Bonnici, the mother of building collapse victim Jean Paul Sofia, cut a lonely figure as she stood outside parliament in July, while government MPs voted against a public inquiry into the incident. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Robert Abela leaves Malta on his yacht after his government voted against holding a public inquiry into the construction site death of worker Jean Paul Sofia. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

In a huge show of support for the mother of Jean Paul Sofia, protesters swamped the door to Castille. The prime minister relented, announcing an inquiry would be held. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Auberge de Castille was a more positive scene in September, as it was lit up in rainbow colours to mark Malta hosting EuroPride. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Pop star Christina Aguilera entertained audiences during the EuroPride 2023 concert at the Granaries in Floriana. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Another pop legend, Robbie Williams, performed to a crowd of more than 20,000 fans in the Granaries in August during his first Malta concert. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Prime Minister Robert Abela and French President Emmanuel Macron after a joint news conference at the end of the EU-MED9 summit in Malta in September, which focused on migration. Photo: AFP

Former PN leader Adrian Delia is given the 'victory' sign by supporters after his five-year court saga to rescind the Steward Healthcare hospitals deal came to an end in October. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A distraught Palestinian woman was among those protesting in Msida against an Israeli ground offensive in Gaza in response to Hamas' attack on Israel in October. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A passionate Birkirkara fan celebrates as the reds are crowned FA Trophy champions for the sixth time with their victory over Marsaxlokk. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Malta’s Claire Azzopardi jumps into the gold medal position during the Games of the Small States of Europe held in June in Malta. Malta placed first in the medals ranking. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli