The past week has seen Maltese clubs GREE Sliema Hotsticks and Qormi Daikin achieve successful results in EuroHockey Championships organised by the European Hockey Federation.

GREE Sliema Hotsticks reached the final of the EuroHockey Club Challenge II Men championship that was held last week in Turkey.

This is the highest level of international competition a Maltese team has ever reached. Sliema won their groupoutright with the least goals conceded throughout the tournament.

They faced teams from Luxembourg, Finland, and Sweden. They lost the final 2-1 against Epitok HC of Hungary with a last-minute goal.

