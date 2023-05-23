Junior College students taking part in the forthcoming Games of the Small States of Europe were treated to a send-off by the University of Malta Junior College and the Ministry for Education at the GF Abela Junior College in Msida yesterday.

Students were welcomed by College Principal Paul Xuereb, University Rector Alfred Vella, GSSE Organising Committee chairman Mark Cutajar and Minister for Education and Sport Dr Clifton Grima.

Present for the event was Maltese Olympic Committee president Julian Pace Bonello and Bertie Muscat, an icon of local sport and former member of the MOC.

Xuereb and Vella, both welcomed students, commending their dedication towards balancing their academic and sporting commitments and highlighting the efforts the college has made to support them.

