Kerċem Ajax and Xewkija Tigers prevailed in GFA Cup clashes involving top-flight sides as the preliminary round matches were played last weekend.

SK Victoria Wanderers and Oratory Youths also progressed to the next round and were joined by Division Two sides Munxar Falcons and Victoria Hotspurs.

The six qualified teams will join holders Nadur Youngsters and Qala Saints in the quarter-final draw.

Kerċem Ajax secured a 2-0 win over Xagħra United and made up for the disappointing results obtained in their last matches in the championship.

The match was quite balanced for long stretches but the Ajax scored two late goals through Gabriel Cardona (83) and Pablo Vinicius De Moraes Ferreira (87) to reach the next round.

