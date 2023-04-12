Malta in Rome’s Way of the Cross

On Good Friday, during the Stations of the Cross held annually at the Colosseum, in Rome, an eye-opening and ear-opening comment was mentioned about Malta during the second Station.

I’m sure many people are oblivious of this fact as most people in the evening were still involved in the processions around Malta.

Reflecting on the second Station – Jesus carries up His cross – this is a shortened version of what a refugee said: “My Way of the Cross began six years ago, when I left my city. After a 13-day journey, we arrived at the desert and passed through it for eight days, coming across burnt-out cars, empty water cans and dead bodies, until we reached Libya. We sailed for hours before an Italian ship saved us. Then we discovered that the ship was returning to Libya.

A cross at the Colosseum monument in Rome is lit up on Good Friday, prior to the Way of the Cross prayer service as part of Holy Week celebrations. Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP

“Ten months later, I was again on a boat. The first night there were high waves, four people fell into the sea and we managed to save two of them. I worked to pay for another crossing. This was the sixth time; after three days at sea, I reached Malta. I stayed in a centre for six months and there I lost my mind. Every night I asked God why: Why should people like ourselves consider us enemies?”

Recollecting the words given to us 2,000 years ago by St Luke in the Acts of the Apostles, St Paul and other prisoners were received with “extraordinary kindness” when they were shipwrecked here. What a different reception this refugee faced! I really felt embarrassed hearing this comment.

Much soul-searching needs to be done after listening to this comment. I ask myself: why do people have to lose their mind when they’re supposed to be looking for a new lease on life? Why are some people considering foreigners and refugees as enemies? Why is our reputation being ruined and shamed all around the world?

May our Risen Lord jolt us out of our comfort zone and may we become more tolerant towards those yearning for love, acceptance and companionship.

Fr Julian Cassar – Naxxar