Edward Caruana Galizia’s arrogant outburst (November 1) took me by surprise. After the powerful heading ‘Sound of selective silence’, I expected a long overdue highlighting of the plight of innocent Palestinian men, women and children (some 4,500 of the latter killed).

He laments that “when we consider the scale of the recent attack on Jews [in fact, Israelis, who are not all Jews] one expects a cacophonous denouncement reverberating through the political landscape”.

Where was the gentleman when the US (in Israeli pockets), the UK (not really relevant any more) and the EU (sadly), among other lesser players, rushed to stand fast with Israel without as much as a thought, emboldening the vicious massacre, genocide and ethnic cleansing of an exiled and long oppressed people?

Ironically, throughout this long lament, Caruana Galizia did not once even mention Palestinians suffering the brutality of a callous Israeli onslaught.

Palestinians mourn over bodies ready for burial at a hospital in Khan Yunis following Israeli bombardments. Photo: Mahmud Hams/AFP

Rethink Sir, rethink (and rewrite). You must have been carried away by some compelling prejudice, in line with the British colonial legacy perhaps. Luckily, the tide of the media, public opinion and that of most states has turned against the present perpetrators of inhumanity – a state no less – even beyond Old Testament proportions, which is saying something.

I wonder who has “bungled the very foundations of ethical coherence”.

By the way, I am not a left-wing aficionado. Far from it.

Austin Sammut – Mosta

Malta metro proposal

Structural engineer Konrad Xuereb (November 12) has not given up trying to persuade our government to give the go-ahead to a metro in Malta, which could also connect with Gozo.

Road improvements are welcome but they cannot prevent a future complete traffic lock jam in this tiny, severely overpopulated island. Have our politicians become so obsessed with self-interest that they can only plan for the next election? Or is it perhaps that they haven’t yet found a structural engineering firm they can “do business with”?

Considering what’s been alleged to have gone on in recent decades with big contracts, our higher institutions ought to legislate that the Audit Office should examine (and okay) big contracts before they’re signed and not after.

Albert Cilia-Vincenti – Attard