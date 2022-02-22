Malta will vote for a new government on March 26. In the run-up to that date, Times of Malta will be bringing you daily highlights from the political campaign.

8.30am We start the day with the launch of independent candidate Arnold Cassola's campaign video.

Cassola will be contesting the 10th and 11th districts. Under the slogan 'We deserve better', the former Alternattiva chairperson presented the three major pillars on which his campaign will be centred.

These are the need for:

A clean environment, for a better quality of life;

Clean politics, where politicians are transparent and open to scrutiny; and

A caring society, where the focus is on the neediest.