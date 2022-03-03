It's day 11 of the electoral campaign, and we expect both main parties and other electoral candidates to hold events to detail further pledges ahead of the March 26 general election.

Bernard Grech, inti gamer?

8.40am

Grech definitely started off the day on a good note when he saw he had amassed over 1,600 likes overnight for his comeback to the 'Inti gamer?' question on the meme group Malta Pastizziposting Ir-Raba.

The PN leader's "Ijja bro", accompanied by a photo of himself with a game controller in hand and another photo of him in action, earned him a seal of approval by one of the Facebook page's administrators and followers.

Malta Pastizziposting Ir-Raba Facebook page

A look at today's agenda

8.30am Good morning and welcome to our live blog on the eleventh day of the electoral campaign.

Today's schedule kicks off with the launch of the Malta Employers’ Association memorandum to political parties about economic sustainability, governance and wellbeing. We'll provide you with a summary later this morning.

At 11am the PN has scheduled a meeting with the Chamber of Commerce. We're not yet informed of any PL conference.

We do know however that both major parties have planned events for tonight. Bernard Grech will head to Misraħ il-Kebbies in Santa Venera at 5pm, then Triq Sir Ugo Mifsud in Lija, and finally to Qormi, where he will address party supporters at 6pm at the Kortil tal-Granmastru.

Robert Abela will meanwhile address a PL activity in St Julian's (parking lot in front of Tigullio) at 8pm.