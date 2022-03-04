It's day 12 of the electoral campaign, and we expect both main parties and other electoral candidates to hold events to detail further pledges ahead of the March 26 general election.

Missing: Robert Abela

9.38am It’s been four days since the prime minister took questions from journalists.

Abela ducked and weaved questions about his questionable property deal with Christian Borg on Monday.

He made no public appearances (save for stage-managed Labour Party ones) on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, he visited Junior College without informing the press (incidentally, Bernard Grech will be meeting with students there today at 11am. We know, because the PN told us so).

On Thursday, he met privately with the teachers’ union and visited Lufthansa Technik and legged it without taking questions.

There are no indications so far that he will be breaking his media blackout streak today.

We don’t know whether Abela’s absence is planned or coincidental. Either way, it’s not a good look for the prime minister of an EU member state, in the middle of an electoral campaign.

PN business breakfast kicks off

9am Claudio Grech, who has been tasked to draft the PN electoral programme, is addressing the party's business breakfast.

You can watch here:

What's on today?

8.30am Good morning and welcome to our live blog on the twelfth day of the electoral campaign.

Political events will kick off earlier than usual today, with Bernard Grech addressing a business breakfast at the Xara Lodge in Rabat at 8.45am.

The PN leader has a packed day. At 10.45am he is scheduled to meet students at Junior College in Msida. In the afternoon he will visit Marsascala and Gudja residents, and then address party supporters at 6pm in Misraħ tal-Madonna Medjatriċi, Żabbar. Grech will also be meeting youths in Valletta at some point throughout the day.

At 10 am, independent candidate Arnold Cassola will be meeting the Chamber of Commerce in Valletta.

So far we have not been informed of any PL press conferences, and all we know is that Robert Abela is set to participate in the ONE TV Awla programme, which will be broadcast at 6.30pm from Misraħ Lewża in San Ġwann.