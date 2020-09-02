Minister Michael Farrugia will testify in the Daphne Caruana Galizia inquiry on Wednesday.

Farrugia was Home Affairs Minister between June 2017 and January 2020 and served in that role when Caruana Galizia was assassinated as well as when the alleged hitmen and murder mastermind were arrested.

He is currently Minister for Energy and Water Management.

Farrugia is the third minister to appear before the inquiry, after Evarist Bartolo and Edward Scicluna.

Refresh the page for the latest updates.

Live blog

A non-renewable extension

9.47am Last week, the inquiry had filed a request to have its term extended to mid-December (it was set up last September with a nine-month term).

Judge Mallia says the prime minister has replied to that request and said he has no objection to the extension request. But it seems the extension is non-renewable.

Lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia raises an objection - she says the inquiry needs plenty of time to organise testimonies, prepare written submissions and in the end draw up a final report. It cannot be facing time pressures or work within a time limit established by the prime minister, she says.

Session begins

9.42am The three judges who form the inquiry - Michael Mallia, Joseph Said Pullicino and Abigail Lofaro - take their place, and the inquiry session begins.

Who's in court?

9.36am We're in hall 20 at the law courts today. Lawyer Pawlu Lia is here, presumably as Farrugia's legal representative. Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are also here, representing the Caruana Galizia family.

Welcome

9.30am Good morning and welcome to this live blog. We'll be bringing you minute-by-minute updates from the law courts in Valletta, where minister Michael Farrugia is expected to testify as part of the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry.