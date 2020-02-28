The prime minister's personal assistant and a member of the Office of the Prime Minister's security detail testify on Friday as part of a public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Ray Barbara served as the PA to Joseph Muscat and continues in that role under Dr Muscat's successor, Robert Abela.

Kenneth Camilleri was a member of Dr Muscat's security detail who was cited in the Caruana Galizia murder case by self-confessed middleman Melvin Theuma. Mr Camilleri also travelled to Libya alongside Neville Gafà, the inquiry heard last week.

Live blog

Who are the witnesses?

11.14am Mr Barbara is a familiar face for anyone who attends Labour Party events – he’s been a fixture there for several years and can generally be spotted hovering over the PM's shoulder.

Mr Barbara (first left) outside Castille with Joseph Muscat in March 2013, when the Labour Party won the general election. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Mr Barbara served as Joseph Muscat's personal assistant throughout his tenure and was kept in that role by Robert Abela, who took over as prime minister last month.



Mr Camilleri made headlines late last year when he was mentioned by murder middleman Melvin Theuma. According to Mr Theuma, Mr Camilleri showed up at his house one day to discuss bail for the three men accused of murdering Ms Caruana Galizia.



In a previous sitting, the inquiry has also heard how Mr Camilleri accompanied Neville Gafà to Libya.

Kenneth Camilleri (right) with Neville Gafa.

Stage is set

11.05am Both witnesses are in the courtroom, with their lawyers in tow.



Ms Caruana Galizia’s parents and sisters are here too, as are state advocate lawyers Maurizio Cordina and Chris Falzon Scerri.



Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Andrew Borg Cardona are appearing on the Caruana Galizia family’s behalf.

Wednesday's session

10.57am The inquiry held its most recent session on Wednesday, when it heard from the MFSA's former director general and two of Ms Caruana Galizia's friends. Read what was said during that hearing.

Welcome

10.52am Good morning, and welcome to this live blog. We'll be bringing you minute-by-minute updates from the courtroom, where the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry is continuing.