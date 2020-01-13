Robert Abela will be sworn in as prime minister on Monday afternoon, one day after he was crowned Labour Party leader.

Dr Abela takes over from Joseph Muscat, who was named Labour leader in 2008 and became prime minister in 2013.

Live blog

Three cheers for Konrad

2.29pm Some ministers have started to make their way to the Palace in Valletta for Dr Abela's swearing-in.

Ian Borg, Joe Mizzi, Edward Zammit Lewis and Konrad Mizzi were all spotted walking in. Justyne Caruana and Chris Cardona have also been seen there.

Konrad Mizzi, who in 2016 was caught having opened a secret offshore structure while in office, got the biggest cheer of all.

Why and how did Abela win?

2.25pm The Labour Party's internal polls all had Chris Fearne in the lead until the final days of the leadership race.

But Dr Abela's grassroots campaign ended up defying the odds and winning him the race.

Keith Micallef analyses some of the reasons why he won it.

Muscat tenders his resignation as PM

2.08pm Dr Muscat was spotted entering the Grandmaster's Palace in St George's Square, where he will be handing in his resignation as prime minister to president George Vella.

A small crowd of Labour supporters stood outside to cheer him on.

Robert Abela is due to take his oath of office there at 3pm.

Goodbye, Joseph

2pm Joseph Muscat has just left Castille for the last time as prime minister. He was accompanied by his wife Michelle, with OPM staff lining the stairs to give him his final sendoff.

Welcome

1.58pm Good afternoon, and welcome to this live blog. We'll be providing you with a running commentary of events throughout the afternoon, as Robert Abela takes his oath of office as prime minister.