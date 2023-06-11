Malta’s Gaming Excellence Awards have been created as one of the original and most comprehensive awards events for the gaming industry. Malta’s Gaming Excellence Awards [MiGEA] are held annually in Malta and have already been likened to ‘the Oscars of gaming’. The awards event brings the entire industry together to reward and celebrate the companies and individuals that are constantly working to innovate and improve the industry.

This prestigious award event offers premier networking opportunities during the Prosecco e Capricci red carpet welcome, followed by an extravagant awards gala recognizing and rewarding leading players in the Gaming industry in a celebration of achievement on merit. The award programme is the only internationally accredited and audited Gaming awards in Malta.

As well as showcasing some of the most intriguing and creative projects to change the face of the Gaming sector during the past year, the glitzy event will also feature a fundraising initiative, with all proceeds going to the Dynamic Events CSR Foundation for a variety of charitable projects. This year’s edition will also feature the talented world-renowned Italian tenor Luca Minnelli, known in Italy and all over the world as the ‘Voice of Venice’, who will entertain the audience with a one-of-a-kind heart-warming, unforgettable and superb musical and song spectacle.

Yael Tamar, CEO and Founder of Women in Block, motivational speaker, panellist and moderator in the Blockchain and cryptocurrency industry shall compare and host the show. Yael’s achievements and accolades include being listed as one of the top 25 speakers on blockchain by ReadWrite, a prestigious technology publication.

Undoubtedly, Malta’s largest and most respected high-status gaming awards programme, MiGEA 2023, not only boasts of the most influential Gaming personalities and top industry Gaming players, but also is known for its sensational award ceremony produced with finesse and time-bound precision. Organised by Dynamic Events Limited, the Gaming-engendered high profile list of nominees and sponsors attending this year’s edition are credit to the Stirling work carried by Sales Director Margaret Brincat. This year, the event will be hosting over 500 top-tier Gaming decision makers, inventors, leaders and high net-worth business achievers in the Grand Master’s Hall at the Hilton, Portomaso, which is being specially decorated and lighted for the occasion, including sky beams.

MiGEA Award Winners receive:

• Industry recognition at the Awards Ceremony in Malta attended by industry leaders and the Press/Media;

• A weighty MiGEA trophy and accredited certificate!

• Value added PR through MiGEA’s press releases, live-streamed Press Conference which are sent to trade press and national / international press;

• Coverage on the main MiGEA website, and affiliated magazine/newspaper, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter online, and in MiGEA’s newsletters to over 70,000 database GDPRS compliant customers;

• a ‘winners’ signature logo which winners can attach to your email or website.

The 2023 MiGEA event is supported and enhanced by well renowned industry insiders as well as gaming clients from all tiers of the gaming world. Our online news portal – Malta Business Review has a crystal clear and transparent vision in giving its 500+ daily local readers an equal voice, from those playing online poker on their smartphones to those managing luxurious casinos in all parts of the world. Listening carefully to the views of gaming clients and industry professionals, we are able to recognise and celebrate the biggest and best charity event of the year with class.

Dynamic Events Ltd is an event management company with a highly creative, efficient and passionate team with a unique understanding of the gaming industry, creating and managing these and other fine awards for over 15 years, managing private and business networking events (conferences and awards), and publishes a hugely popular economy and industry monthly digital magazine.

