Malta’s neutrality does not make it indifferent to global suffering, Prime Minister Robert Abela told the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, defending the country’s stance against military aggression.

In the context of the war in Ukraine, Malta’s stance of neutrality has been frequently debated, with academics and diplomats questioning a neutral political identity in a rapidly changing era of global security.

In his speech on Friday, Abela said that Malta will remain firmly against unilateral action against members of the global community, but will never be neutral in the face of the “pain and suffering caused by an illegal invasion”.

The prime minister called on Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine’s sovereign territory and urged the nation to rejoin the Black Sea Grain Initiative and stop obstacles that prevent vital food supplies from leaving Ukraine.

“The tragedy of war is not just that those directly involved suffer - but that the consequences reverberate around the world,” he said.

“Being neutral has never meant Malta ignoring the problems facing our neighbours,” he continued.

“We are acutely aware that many of the challenges we face at home are best tackled together with our Mediterranean neighbours.”

Focus on North Africa

Abela highlighted Libya as the “most pressing issue” in the Mediterranean and said that it is vital that the entire international community encourages the establishment of a peaceful, safe and prosperous Libya through a Libyan-led political process.

“The need to recover and rebuild after the tragic devastation of Storm Daniel underlines the urgency and importance of a lasting settlement, that gives all Libyans the effective government they deserve,” he said.

He also expressed concern about the political unrest in the Sahel region, particularly in Niger, and called for an urgent peaceful resolution to the crisis.

‘Global policy must leave an impact on a local level’

While addressing urgent security issues may give the impression that there is nothing to be done, Abela said that global leaders have a responsibility to show their citizens through action and not just words that their concerns can be addressed.

“I began with that famous quotation ‘no man is an island’ and leaders must not be an island either,” he said.

“Our fine words to this assembly must not stand alone. They must be directly connected to our actions at home, and the priorities of our people. We must show through deeds - not just words - that we can address the fears, as well as the hopes and aspirations, of the people we represent.”

Post the COVID-19 pandemic people feel the world is less stable and like they have little control over their futures, he continued, and that’s why leaders must ensure that global policies make a difference on a local level.

“We can show that by working together internationally we can deliver solutions nationally. We can address what pessimists call the new ‘Age of Insecurity’, by building a new ‘Age of Security’,” he said.

‘Time for excuses on climate is over’

Addressing the issue of climate change, Abela said tackling climate change has an important role in establishing security, as citizens cannot feel secure about their future unless they can feel secure about the future of the planet on which they are dependent.

“This isn’t some sort of abstract problem. This is a very real emergency, the consequences of which are being felt in every part of the world,” he said.

“Current pledges and targets are not sufficient to keep the 1.5 degrees objective of the Paris Agreement within reach. Malta wholeheartedly commends the Secretary General’s initiative to help states accelerate efforts at the global level. We must all play our part and work together. The time for excuses is long over.”

As a maritime nation, he continued, Malta has made the implication of rising sea levels on peace and security the signature event of its presidency of the UN’s Security Council in February, as the long-term consequences of this must be addressed.

“As land is degraded - freshwater shortages, displacement of people and food insecurity all risk undermining global security, generating new conflicts and exacerbating existing ones,” Abela said.

“Rising sea levels also threaten the very territorial integrity of states as a result of coastal inundation, with a consequent danger of disputes and conflict. I wish to reiterate in the strongest terms - as I did at COP 27- that no coastal state should lose any of its existing rights over its maritime zones due to rising sea levels.”

Abela continued by saying that he rejected the philosophy that securing the planet can only be achieved by sacrificing economic growth, arguing that he believes the reverse to be true.

“Environmental security can only be achieved if citizens feel economic security,” he said.

“Only if you feel secure about your family’s economic wellbeing can you turn your attention to the wellbeing of the earth and only by delivering sustainable economic growth can we deliver sustainable environmental protection.”

In closing, Abela said that global security can only be reached if nations pledge to work together to tackle issues in good faith and by making sure to listen to a wider range of voices from all sections of society.

“Malta refuses to believe that a new age of insecurity is inevitable. I know, Malta knows, that we must build a new age of security, not by trying to turn the clock back, but by getting the future right,” he said.

“If we work together, if we listen to and learn from each other, if we understand and appreciate the desire of our citizens to take back control of their lives, we can and we will get the future right.”