The European Union believes Malta and Greece might not be doing enough to freeze Russian assets following EU-wide sanctions, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Malta has frozen less than €150,000 in Russian assets since the country invaded Ukraine, according to European Commission documents seen by Reuters.

The meagre sum puts Malta at the foot of the EU table and has raised questions within the EU’s executive branch, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

"Either they don't have much, or they are not doing their job. Or they have done something but not communicated to us even though they had chances,” an anonymous EU official told the news agency.

Times of Malta has asked the government to comment about the report.

Billions seized across EU

According to Reuters, the confidential document shows how almost every other EU state has frozen millions of euros worth of Russian assets.

Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy and Spain have each notified the EU that they have seized more than a billion euros worth of Russian-owned assets.

Only Greece, which has only notified the EU about €212,000 worth of assets seized, comes close to the €147,000 seized by Malta.

In total, EU states have seized just over €20 billion of sanctioned Russian assets, Reuters said.

Those assets range from bank holdings to yachts, cars and real estate.

The EU introduced a raft of sanctions against named Russian companies and individuals in 2022, in reaction to that country’s invasion of Ukraine.

There are currently around 1,300 people and 120 Russian entities on an EU blacklist, along with a variety of sanctions to limit trade with Russia of various goods and services.

Assets seized as a result of those sanctions remain frozen, although European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has indicated that the Commission would like to confiscate those assets and use them to help finance the reconstruction of Ukraine.

The plan could run into legal hurdles, as it is currently illegal for EU countries to confiscate items frozen as a result of sanctions. To confiscate assets and sell them off, their owner must first be convicted of a crime.

An even more ambitious EU plan is to find a way of confiscating roughly €300 billion in reserves owned by Russia’s Central Bank, to use to rebuild Ukraine. State assets are protected under international law, making it especially difficult to reuse those Russian assets without that country’s assent.