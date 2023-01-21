Malta is to send 20 industrial generators and medical equipment to Ukraine, the government said on Saturday.

The equipment is currently being prepared for shipping to Ukraine. It has been valued at €370,000.

Generators to be sent to Ukraine have been financed by the Home Affairs, Environment and Foreign Affairs Ministries, with the local council of the small Gozitan village of San Lawrenz also contributing.

Medical equipment is being financed by the Health Ministry.

Video: OPM/DOI

The humanitarian aid, intended to help Ukraine following its invasion by Russia a year ago, will be sent through the European Union’s civil protection mechanism. That mechanism is intended to provide urgent humanitarian aid to places where it is needed.

Speaking during a visit to the Civil Protection Department’s facility in Ħal Far, Prime Minister Robert Abela said Malta would “continue to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people during this difficult time.”

Malta would also advocate in favour of peace on the United Nations Security Council, he said. Malta is currently serving a two-year term as a non-permanent member of the UN’s top table.