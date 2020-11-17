Kurt Cassar was in action as Pallacanestro Orzinuovi made the most of their rescheduled friendly against Bergamo last weekend.

The Times of Malta Sporsdesk looks at Cassar and other Maltese professionals plying their trade overseas in another segment of ‘Maltese Abroad’.

Kurt Cassar scored three points in the team’s friendly against Withu Bergamo on Thursday.

The friendly, pencilled in for the previous Sunday, had to be postponed after Bergamo players had contact with a member of fellow team Mantua Basket who later resulted positive for the virus.

As a precaution and following the FIP protocol, the Bergamo side had stopped all training and consequentially postponed their friendly against the Orzi.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta