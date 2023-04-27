Maltese mezzo soprano Marvic Monreal is to make her debut at London’s Royal Opera House in a new production of Wagner’s epic opera, The Ring Cycle, which runs from September 11-29.

The 31-year-old opera singer from Zabbar will become the first Maltese mezzo soprano to perform on the famous Covent Garden stage in a production directed by leading director Barrie Konsky and conducted by the renowned Antonio Pappano.

Monreal said: “I’m thrilled to have landed the role of Flosshilde, especially after enduring the bitter disappointment of my planned Royal Opera House debut having to be cancelled in 2019 due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

“My first experience of the Royal Opera House was watching tenor Joseph Calleja sing at the venue in 2015 while I was studying at the Royal Academy of Music and I dared to dream that day. After a lot of hard work, resilience and support from several people including Joseph, I have finally got the chance to perform there myself. I can’t wait.”

Written by Wagner over a 26-year period, The Ring Cycle is a collection of four operas linked by the same story. The music is high drama and the storyline is based on characters from Germanic heroic legend.

Monreal, whose powerful voice combines a rare combination of darkness and luminosity, was a member of Frankfurt Opera studio between 2020 and 2022 – where she took on various roles – and has already sung alongside established stars including Calleja, Placido Domingo, Diana Damrau, Sondra Radvanovsky and Christian Van Horn.

She has also already performed at some notable venues: such as the Glyndebourne Festival, Salzburg Festival, The New Generation Festival, The Royal Festival Hall and recently at the Lithuanian State Opera.

Monreal said: “It’s impossible to mention everyone who in one way or another has aided me in my journey so far, but I’m very grateful for the support of The Malta Arts Scholarship, which financed my Masters at the Royal Academy of Music; the BOV Joseph Calleja Foundation; which has been there for me since day one; Roderick Chalmers; Gillian Zammit and of course Joseph who has pushed me forward whenever I doubted myself.”

Further information is available at: https://www.roh.org.uk/tickets-and-events/das-rheingold-by-barrie-kosky-details