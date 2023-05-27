A 70-year-old was injured after falling off a ladder in his home in Iklin.

Police received a call for help at around 11.45 and rushed to the site of the accident in Frederick Borg Street, Iklin.

An ambulance and medical team were called for and he was rushed to Mater Dei hospital for treatment.

Doctors later confirmed he had been grievously injured.

Duty magistrate Lara Lanfranco was notified and is leading an inquiry.

A Police investigation is also underway.